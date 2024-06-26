English training programme for rural students at Bangalore varsity

Bangalore University has started an English language training programme for the benefit of the students hailing from villages.
The university has taken this step considering that students from rural backgrounds struggle to get jobs during placement drives as they lack communication skills and do not know the English language. For this purpose, the university has set up a language lab and finishing school in association with Karnataka Skill Development Corporation and Academy for Computer Training.
Under this programme, 80 hours of special training will provided to the students. “This programme will help students from rural areas to improve their skills, including communication skills and get better job opportunities,” Vice Chancellor Dr Jayakara S M said.
Published 25 June 2024, 21:00 IST