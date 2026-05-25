‘Enough of delays’: Malleswaram residents stage peaceful 'Saaku Walk' over unfinished roadwork, damaged footpaths

<p>Bengaluru: Malleswaram residents conducted a peaceful “Saaku Walk” on Sunday, calling for accountability of civic agencies and rapid completion of the long-delayed white-topping of 8th Main Road that people say had disrupted life for 18 months.</p>.<p>Donning black t-shirts, residents and civic volunteers, under the banner of Malleswaram Social, walked along the affected stretch at 8 am.</p>.<p>The word “Saaku”, meaning 'enough' in Kannada, symbolised what they termed the growing frustration over unfinished roadwork, damaged footpaths, and the prolonged inconvenience the neighbourhood has been enduring.</p>.‘Samavesha’ seeks to reclaim Mysuru's Bogadi Road for pedestrians.<p>The delay has hit local businesses that witnessed dwindling footfall for several months.</p>.<p>Residents raised safety concerns over diversion of the BMTC's Route 90E through narrow residential roads near a high school after parts of the main road was barricaded for construction.</p>.<p>Preeti Sunderajan, a resident of the area, said citizens were merely demanding “accountability, urgency and basic dignity in public infrastructure".</p>.<p>She noted that residents had endured months of dust, unsafe roads and inaccessible homes while authorities failed to complete the work within a reasonable timeframe.</p>.<p>Residents insisted that the protest was non-political aimed only at voicing public grievances, while demanding completion of the white-topping project in a timebound manner.</p>