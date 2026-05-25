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‘Enough of delays’: Malleswaram residents stage peaceful 'Saaku Walk' over unfinished roadwork, damaged footpaths

Residents raised safety concerns over diversion of the BMTC's Route 90E through narrow residential roads near a high school after parts of the main road was barricaded for construction.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 21:32 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 21:32 IST
India NewsBengaluruMalleswarambroken footpaths

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