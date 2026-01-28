<p>Bengaluru: GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Thursday pulled up civic officials over the upkeep of public infrastructure, directing them to maintain “100 per cent cleanliness” in public toilets across the city.</p>.<p>During inspections in the Bengaluru Central zone, Rao visited a public toilet near the KR Market mosque and instructed officials to ensure round-the-clock maintenance of the facility.</p>.Chickpet blaze: GBA orders probe, mandatory fire safety measures.<p>At Dasappa Hospital, he ordered the installation of information boards detailing staff shifts and available medical services. Stressing sustainability, Rao sanctioned an on-site leaf composting unit and sought a feasibility report for developing a green building and a multi-level car parking facility within the hospital premises.</p>.<p>At the H Siddaiah Road Referral Hospital, the inspection revealed operational lapses. Rao directed officials to immediately repair a defunct lift and optimise the use of underutilised floors.</p>.<p>Central City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan and senior engineers accompanied Rao during the ward-level review.</p>