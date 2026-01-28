Menu
Ensure 100% cleanliness in public toilets: GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao

During inspections in the Bengaluru Central zone, Rao visited a public toilet near the KR Market mosque and instructed officials to ensure round-the-clock maintenance of the facility.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 20:07 IST
Published 26 February 2026, 20:07 IST
