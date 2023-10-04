Entries for lit translation fellowships now open in Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based The New India Foundation (NIF) has opened applications for the second round of its Translation Fellowships.
The jury will accept proposals from translators for 10 Indian languages: Kannada, Assamese, Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Tamil and Urdu. The focus is on non-fiction and historical Indian language texts. While there are no constraints on genre, it’s a must for the text to focus on socio-economic or cultural aspects of Indian history from the year 1850 onwards.
“This is an attempt to bring Indian literature to wider audiences by publishing them in English. There are rich intellectual traditions in our ‘bhashas’ (languages) which deserve to be made accessible,” says Manish Sabharwal, managing trustee of the Foundation.
The jury comprises political scientist Niraja Jayal Gopal, historian Srinath Raghavan, and and Manish, an entrepreneur. In addition, there will also be a language expert committee which will include bilingual scholars, professors, academics, and literary translators. They will be looking at factors like choice of text, quality of translation, and overall project proposal, on the basis of which the fellowships will be awarded. The fellowships are for a period of six months and recipients will receive a stipend of Rs 6 lakh each. To be awarded in 2024, the fellows will be expected to publish their translated work (an extension of their winning proposals) by the end of the year.
The first round of the fellowship was given to translators of texts from Bengali, Kannada and Marathi. They will be published in 2025. The winners of the fellowships were Venkateswar Ramaswamy and Amlan Biswas (who translated Nirmal Kumar Bose’s ‘Diaries 1946-47’ from Bangla), N S Gundur (D R Nagaraj’s ‘Allamaprabhu Mattu Shaiva Pratibhe’ from Kannada) and Rahul Sarwate (Sharad Patil’s ‘Marxvad: Phule-Ambedkarvaad’ from Marathi).
Last date for submission of applications for the second round is December 31, 2023.
For details, write to yauvanika@newindiafoundation. org