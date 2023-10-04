Entries for lit translation fellowships now open in Bengaluru

The jury comprises political scientist Niraja Jayal Gopal, historian Srinath Raghavan, and and Manish, an entrepreneur. In addition, there will also be a language expert committee which will include bilingual scholars, professors, academics, and literary translators. They will be looking at factors like choice of text, quality of translation, and overall project proposal, on the basis of which the fellowships will be awarded. The fellowships are for a period of six months and recipients will receive a stipend of Rs 6 lakh each. To be awarded in 2024, the fellows will be expected to publish their translated work (an extension of their winning proposals) by the end of the year.