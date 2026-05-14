<p>Bengaluru: With the increase in adoption of electric vehicles (EV), the need to provide charging infrastructure has come to the fore. EV charging stations have started popping up across the city. </p><p>Over the years, there have been multiple incidents of EVs catching fire and this may also be due to poor quality charging infrastructure, experts said.</p><p>Following the surge in use of EVs, the state government has mandated that developers instal EV charging stations at apartment complexes. But charging stations installed to meet regulatory requirements may not be up to the mark, leading to fire accidents.</p><p>“One of the major potential causes for such fire accidents involving EVs is lower-specification electrical wiring and sockets which cannot withstand the load. EV charging uses continuous high-power loads and hence, it is important to ensure that the electrical system design is capable of withstanding it,” said Chaitanya Kanuri, programme director - electric mobility & batteries, WRI India.</p>.Bengaluru apartments, RWAs tread with caution on EV charging.<p>Many apartment dwellers told DH that there are only a few chargers on their premises and were unsure of the quality.</p><p>“Since the number of chargers is less, many of the chargers are constantly occupied and we don’t know if they can withstand such load. Many times, we have heard that there is a technical glitch and as a result, charging had to be paused,” said Raghu R, resident of an apartment complex on Kanakapura Road.</p><p>While low quality battery systems without robust thermal production used in non-branded EVs could be one of the other major causes for such incidents, use of sub-standard chargers could also be playing a major role.</p><p>The EV after-sales market often has chargers which may be preferred by consumers due to their lower costs, but may not be certified.</p><p>“Since EVs are an emerging product sector, consumers may be unaware about reputed vehicle brands and product safety and performance standards. It is important that people choose certified and high-quality EVs and chargers, as they would for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles,” Kanuri said.</p><p>Thermal runaway is the major cause for fire and this is caused due to overheating of the battery. In many cases, chargers don’t cut off supply even after complete charge. Temperature management and communication with the EV is a problem in substandard chargers.</p>