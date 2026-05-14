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EV fires: Quality of chargers is often to blame for, say experts

Over the years, there have been multiple incidents of EVs catching fire and this may also be due to poor quality charging infrastructure, experts said.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 04:16 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 04:16 IST
Bengaluru newsFireElectric Vehicle

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