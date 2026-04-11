<p>Bengaluru: Parts of the city received a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning on Friday evening, bringing relief from the scorching summer heat. </p>.<p>According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD), the Bengaluru City observatory recorded 1.5 mm of rainfall by 8.30 pm. This was the first pre-monsoon rainfall in April. </p>.<p>The rainfall occurred after the city had recorded the highest maximum temperature of the year, at 35.4°C. Despite being isolated, the rainfall did help reduce the temperature. </p>.Mercury surges above normal in Bengaluru as westerlies linger; rain likely from April 11.<p>At 5.30 pm, Bengaluru City recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8°C and a minimum of 24.4°C. The temperatures at HAL airport were 34.5°C and 23.4°C, <br />respectively. </p>.<p>However, the temperature remained higher at Kempegowda International Airport, with a maximum of 35.5°C and a minimum of 24°C. </p>.<p>The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky, with maximum and minimum temperatures of around 34°C and 24°C, respectively, until 8.30 am on Sunday.</p>