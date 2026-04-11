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Evening showers ease Bengaluru’s summer heat

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD), the Bengaluru City observatory recorded 1.5 mm of rainfall by 8.30 pm. This was the first pre-monsoon rainfall in April.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 20:50 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 20:50 IST
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