Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Peak-hour rain throws Bengaluru into chaos, commuters stranded across city

Tree fall incidents were reported from several parts of the city, worsening congestion on already clogged roads.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 20:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 20:20 IST
BengaluruRainfallHeavy rainFlooded street

Follow us on :

Follow Us