Former cop arrested for molesting minor

The incident took place on Sunday around 9 pm. The girl’s family resides on the building’s third floor. The child dropped a toy and went downstairs to retrieve it. The accused reportedly pulled her into his home and attempted to kiss her. He inappropriately touched the child and assaulted her. The distressed child went home crying and informed her parents. When they questioned the accused, he denied any wrongdoing. A confrontation ensued, leading the victim’s family to lodge a complaint.