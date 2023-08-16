Former cop arrested for molesting minor

A retired police sub-inspector was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl, who was the daughter of his tenant in Shivajinagar. He has been charged under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).
The accused, Abdul Hafeez, 74, had served as a sub-inspector in a Bengaluru Rural District police station and retired 16 years ago.
The incident took place on Sunday around 9 pm. The girl’s family resides on the building’s third floor. The child dropped a toy and went downstairs to retrieve it. The accused reportedly pulled her into his home and attempted to kiss her. He inappropriately touched the child and assaulted her. The distressed child went home crying and informed her parents. When they questioned the accused, he denied any wrongdoing. A confrontation ensued, leading the victim’s family to lodge a complaint.
A police officer stated that the accused’s family has been living in the city for many years. The son of the accused works as a constable in a Bengaluru Rural District police station. He allegedly attempted to persuade the victim’s family not to escalate the issue and engaged in a confrontation.
However, in the early hours of Monday at 1:30 am, the girl’s family reached Shivajinagar police station and lodged a complaint. Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East division), stated that the preliminary investigation indicated that the incident had occurred. The accused was presented before a court on Tuesday and has been remanded in judicial custody.