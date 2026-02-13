<p>Bengaluru: A former councillor has lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta against four revenue officers of Hemmigepura, under the Bengaluru West Municipal Corporation, alleging that they issued an ‘A’ khata for a 10.20-acre plot in violation of norms.</p>.<p>The complaint states that the alleged illegal action has caused revenue losses of several crores to the government.</p>.<p>The land falls under Survey Nos 18/1A4, 18/1A5, 18/1A6, 18/1A7, 18/1A8 and 18/1A9 of Mallasandra village in Uttarahalli Hobli.</p>.<p>NR Ramesh, also a BJP functionary, alleged that officials created fake property identification (PID) numbers to issue the ‘A’ khata certificate, though the plot lacks statutory approvals. </p>