<p>Bengaluru: Former councillor N R Ramesh on Tuesday urged civic authorities to take action against government buildings that have accumulated massive service tax arrears before targeting middle- and lower-middle class property owners.</p>.<p>He called for stringent measures, including the attachment of key administrative centres such as the Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and Raj Bhavan, claiming that these buildings together owe Rs 472.66 crore to the civic body.</p>.<p>In his complaint, Ramesh stated that the arrears have built up over several years, with departments operating from these premises allegedly failing to pay service tax.</p>.Bengaluru: LPG prices soar, pumps shut, wait for your auto may get longer.<p>According to the complaint, the East Zone accounts for the highest dues at Rs 246.39 crore, followed by Yelahanka (Rs 67.48 crore), Rajarajeshwari Nagar (Rs 57.52 crore), Mahadevapura (Rs 39.13 crore), South Zone (Rs 33.70 crore), Bommanahalli (Rs 5.68 crore), Dasarahalli (Rs 4.17 crore), and West Zone (Rs 3.61 crore).</p>.<p>Senior officials in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) said they are aware of the pending dues and noted that the state government provides an annual grant of Rs 3,000 crore to Bengaluru.</p>.<p>"If we strictly enforce the rules, the government can adjust the grant towards these arrears. The pending dues from government buildings are not a major issue,” an official said.</p>