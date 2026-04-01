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Bengaluru: Ex-councillor says govt buildings owe Rs 472 crore to civic body

In his complaint, Ramesh stated that the arrears have built up over several years, with departments operating from these premises allegedly failing to pay service tax.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 22:21 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 22:21 IST
India NewsBengaluru

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