Ex-informant held for extorting money from 20 policemen in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A police informant-turned-serial extortionist who allegedly targeted only cops has been arrested. He is suspected to have extorted money from more than 20 policemen by threatening to frame them in cases of human rights abuse, officials said.
On July 29, police arrested Syed Sarfaraz Ahmed, a Bharathinagar resident who previously worked as an informant for the Shivajinagar, DJ Halli and RT Nagar police stations. During this time, he built wide contacts in the police force.
On July 24, the Shivajinagar police detained a man named Irshad for causing a ruckus in a restaurant. While the police waited for the restaurant management to file a formal complaint, Ahmed approached the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and lodged a complaint. He alleged that police had "illegally detained" Irshad since July 22.
Ahmed later sent feelers to the Shivajinagar police through an informant and offered a "deal" to withdraw the complaint. But he was outsmarted by the police.
They obtained timestamped CCTV footage of the restaurant where Irshad had reportedly caused a ruckus. But they decided to catch Ahmed red-handed.
"We accepted the offer and sent our men to catch him," a police officer close to the investigation told DH. When Ahmed sought money, police filmed him and later detained him, the officer added.
He was arrested under BNS sections 308 (2) (extortion) and 132 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force against any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty as such a public servant). A court has remanded him in judicial custody.
Police suspect that Ahmed extorted money from at least 20 policemen in RT Nagar, Hebbal and DJ Halli using a similar modus operandi. Further investigations are underway.
According to the officer, the suspect carried out the "extortion business" for more than a year by using his extensive network in the police department.
Published 06 August 2024, 20:33 IST