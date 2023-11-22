Exam board to take austerity test with common answer books for SSLC, II PU

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has decided not to print year/batch on the answer booklets from this year.
The move is expected to result in twin benefits: it avoids wastage of unused answer scripts after the exams as they can be used the following year. It is also in keeping with the Board’s plan for a common answer booklet for II PU and class 10 examinations.
The space on top of the answer scripts for year/batch will be left empty. Students will be asked to fill the year along their roll/registration number.
3 exams
A senior official of the Board told DH that this year, as there will be three exams for II PU and class 10, it is important to avoid wastage of answer scripts.
“If the answer booklets come without the year, the same can be utilised for next year’s examinations,” said the official.
Officials said, every year, for SSLC exams alone, they procure/print approximately nine lakh + 5% answer booklets based on the number of students registered.
Officials refused to give the percentage of answer booklets getting wasted during exams every year. They said the data was confidential.
This year, the registration of regular students is almost complete, with 8.5 lakh students registering so far. The registration for SSLC exams ends in a week from now.
Panel constituted
The KSEAB has constituted an internal committee to see if common answer booklets can be introduced for SSLC and II PU exams.
“Safety and other features will remain the same. Only difference between the answer booklets now is that II PU has a 28-page booklet, while it is a 24-page booklet for SSLC exams. For mathematics, it is a 32-page booklet. Common answer booklets will not only be cost effective, but can also save time by avoiding separate procurement processes,” the official said.