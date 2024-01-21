Excessive phone use: Nimhans’ norms to help sensitise expectant mothers

In the absence of approved national or international guidelines for mobile phone use among pregnant women, Nimhans’ SHUT clinic has published a guidance document to obstetricians who can screen and sensitise expectant mothers to prevent excessive phone use.
The short paper that was recently published in the Journal of South Asian Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (2024) highlights how pregnant women are vulnerable to develop excessive dependence on mobile phones due to factors such as lack of information, uncertainty or anxiety.
One of the authors Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, who heads the SHUT (Service for Healthy Use of Technology) clinic, told DH that the paper was conceptualised because young parents tend to seek such advice.
“If young mothers can be screened and counselled by gynaecologists during every visit, it would help them develop healthy phone use habits that can continue even when their child is born to avoid addiction,” he said.
Although the paper notes that there is no conclusive evidence linking mobile phone use with adverse pregnancy outcomes, it serves as an anticipatory guidance for pregnant mothers to limit excessive phone use, he added.
The paper asks obstetricians to adopt a supportive approach by asking expectant mothers simple questions about their phone use, to identify any compulsions to use gadgets and counsel them accordingly.
Some of their recommendations include avoiding long sitting hours, simple stretching and movement exercises, keeping adequate back support while looking at the devices at eye-level and a good
diet.
Dr Sowmya Sangamesh, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, said that as a practice, doctors inquire about expectant mothers’ lifestyles before recommending changes. “Since many mothers are in desk jobs with long hours in front of a screen, they tend to develop backaches, swelling and strain. We ask them to take a walk, stretch a little, meditate and socialise regularly to avoid this,” she said.
Besides straining the eyes, long hours of device use can also lead to misinformation and associated anxiety, she added.
“Nothing is personalised online, so mothers might not get proper information, which can heighten their anxiety about pregnancy and childbirth. This is where we come in to give a customised approach to each mother,” she said.
Dr Sriprada Vinekar, obstetrician and gynaecologist, said that while she had not observed a long-term impact on babies, she has seen expectant mothers come in with concerns and anxiety about childbirth after seeing content online.
“Mothers, especially those in the end of the second trimester (6 months onwards), get influenced by reels and photoshoots on social media platforms such as Instagram. This is not rational as many myths about pregnancy and delivery might be shared by non-professionals. They feel anxious about something they might have seen online, and I have to reassure them with scientific evidence,” she said.