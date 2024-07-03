Exhibition featuring Basavanagudi’s doctors on till Sunday

General practitioners like Dr B V Ramaswamy (1914-1994), Dr Sridhara Murthy, Dr A Chandrashekhar, Dr Seetha Jayapal, and Dr Radha have been featured. “There are also other pioneers in their respective fields like Dr B K Narayana Rao, the first eye surgeon of the Mysore state; Dr H K Srinivasamurthy, Bengaluru’s first orthopaedic surgeon; and Dr Y N Krishnamurthy who became one of the first Indians to specialise in radiology abroad, and was commissioned by the then Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar to establish Karnataka’s first radiology department at Victoria Hospital,” explains the history enthusiast, who is also a resident of Basavanagudi. Mental health professionals are also featured.



Women power