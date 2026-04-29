<p class="bodytext">A new exhibition featuring the works of Mario Miranda will open on May 2 at the Indian Institute of Cartoonists (IIC) at Midford Garden, Craig Park Layout. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The show commemorates the legendary cartoonist’s birth centenary with a mix of his cartoons and personal photographs. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The late Miranda is best known for his quirky take on life in Goa, his home state. But his connection with Bengaluru, too, runs deep. He was a student at St Joseph’s Boys High School, Museum Road, and is said to have kept a diary of his sketches of his teachers and classmates. After school, he moved to Mumbai and later on lived between Mumbai and Goa. </p>.<p class="bodytext">After working with leading publications in India, he won a grant that took him to Portugal, where he lived for a year. From there, he moved to London, where he worked with multiple newspapers. He also worked with Charles Schulz of ‘Peanuts’ in the US. </p>.Bengaluru street vendors fighting to stay in business amid LPG crisis.<p class="bodytext">“Miranda’s style changed immensely after his years in Portugal and the UK. It became a lot more colourful,” notes V G Narendra, who runs IIC. He adds that Miranda, who returned to India in the late 80s, was among the first few patrons of the Institute, which was set up in 2001. “We started it in my house in Nandini Layout, and Mr Miranda was very supportive right from the beginning,” Narendra recalls. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Over 100 framed works will be showcased as part of ‘Mario@100’. Among them are photographs of Miranda with noted writers and journalists. ‘The Open Eyes: A journey through Karnataka’ by Dom Moraes, a book featuring his illustrations, was first published in 1976. It was commissioned by the government. Some of his illustrations from this book will also be on display. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Some of his famous fictional characters, such as the secretary Miss Fonseca and Bollywood star Rajani Nimbupani, among others, will feature in the works on display. “We have printed the cartoons that have appeared in newspapers digitally and framed them,” shares Narendra, adding that he donated some of his original sketches to the Institute over 20 years ago. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The cartoonist, who passed away in 2011, “never used a computer. I still have some of his handwritten letters to me,” Narendra concludes. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">May 2-23. Entry free. At the Indian Institute of Cartoonists, off M G Road. For details, call 99800 91428.</span></p>