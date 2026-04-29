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Exhibition of Mario Miranda’s cartoons in Bengaluru from May 2

The show commemorates the legendary cartoonist’s birth centenary with a mix of his cartoons and personal photographs.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 21:50 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 21:50 IST
Bengaluru newsCartoonMetrolife

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