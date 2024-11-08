Exhibition showcasing different takes on Kaavi art

<p>An exhibition of Kaavi mural art by Janardhan Rao Havanje will be on display, starting tomorrow. It is called ‘Kaavi Kaleidoscope’.</p>.<p>Also known as Kaavi kale, it is an indigenous architectural ornamentation technique seen along the Konkan coast. “It is a diverse form of art. It can be found in Hindu and Jain temples, mosques, churches, folk shrines and monasteries, at homes, and on tank bunds,” Havanje says.</p>.Fete for fountain pen lovers in Bengaluru.<p>Multicoloured murals did not withstand the region’s harsh weather for a long time. A monochromatic etched style was, thus, developed using limestone and red sand during the 12th century. It was used on the floorings, and later on walls. “These murals are durable for up to 500 years,” he says. The art form saw a decline after the 1950s as cement became more accessible. “This technique cannot be replicated using cement,” he says.</p>.<p>The art can be seen today in the Sirsi Marikambha temple, Kollur Mookambika temple, Gokarna Mutt in Mangaluru, and few churches in Old Goa.</p>.<p>At the show, Havanje will present the art form in different forms — as traditional etched work, sculptural forms, and mixed media art. About 100 artworks will be on display.</p>.<p>Kaavi art is conventionally made on walls. Havanje is experimenting with various materials to make Kaavi artworks accessible to people who may want to display one at home.</p>.<p>He is also involved in the conservation and restoration of ancient Kaavi art sites. “We are also working towards getting it a GI tag (geographical indication) in Karnataka,” he says. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">November 9-17, at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road, and November 19-December 1, at Bengaluru Art Gallery, Jayanagar.</span></p>