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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Exotic trees topple the most during Bengaluru rains

Greater Bengaluru Authority data showed that such trees accounted for over 66% of those that fell during the thunderstorm on April 29.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 23:02 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 23:02 IST
India NewsrainsBengaluru

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