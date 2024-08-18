Bengaluru: Experts unpack the staggering reality of income inequality

Sharing her perspective, Gita Sen, Professor Emeritus at IIM-B, said there has been ‘inequality on steroids’ since 2014. She pointed out that the average income in India is around 2.34 LPA, but that also means you’re in the 90th percentile of earners. While the bottom half of the country earn a third of the average, the 0.1% earn 23 times the average, and the top 9000 individuals earn 2069 times the average income.