Explore B’luru’s inscriptions with digital aid

Shreyas Kolpe, a History graduate in Udupi, has developed a spin-off project to document inscriptions in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. He said he was inspired by the one-day workshop held by The Mythic Society in April 2022, following which, he teamed up with archaeologist Prof Dr Murugeshi and his team to document inscriptions in 40 sites in the two districts. The most recent of their discoveries was an ancient inscription in the Shri Someshwara Swami Temple in Ullal, near Mangaluru.