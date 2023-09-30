Explore space at ‘Science in Action’ exhibition in Bengaluru

Space enthusiasts can witness a realistic model of the Chandrayaan-3 mission this weekend at the two-day science exhibition starting Saturday.
The ‘Science in Action’ exhibition, organised by the B V Jagadeesh Science Centre, in collaboration with the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in the city, is a celebration of science and innovation. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Param Innovation - Science Experience Centre, Innovation and Science Promotion Foundation, are among the institutions who have contributed their models and exhibits for display.
Open to all and free of cost, this two-day exhibition will take place at the National College, 2nd Main Rd, 7th Block, Jayanagar. Exhibits and models will be available for viewing throughout the campus from 9 am to 9 pm, following which, participants will also be able to stargaze if weather conditions permit.
On Saturday, students from the science centre will set out on a ‘March for Science’ at 8.30 am, where they will march through several streets of Jayanagar to draw awareness to science.
Visitors will be able to witness humanoid robots, IOT-based projects, models of rockets and space suits from the ISRO, besides live music and other exhibits prepared by the students of the centre.