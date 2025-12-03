‘Explore the why’: IISF 2025 curtain-raiser ignites curiosity

<p>Bengaluru: The India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025 officially began its countdown on Tuesday with a curtain-raiser event at the CSIR–National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) in the city. </p>.<p>Held under the JIGYASA Programme, the event gathered students, teachers and science enthusiasts, highlighting the festival’s mission to promote scientific temper. </p>.<p>The keynote address was delivered by Krishna Kumar M, retired principal research scientist from the Centre for Electronics Design and Technology (CEDT), IISc. Drawing from his extensive experience, he urged students to “cultivate the habit of exploring the ‘why’ behind everyday phenomena.” </p>.<p>Kumar emphasised that science is not limited to textbooks but is deeply rooted in daily life, serving as a powerful tool to solve societal and household hurdles. He encouraged the students to observe, think critically, and experiment, sharing inspiring anecdotes of how simple questions led to significant research breakthroughs. </p>.<p>The enthusiasm was ignited through guided visits to key CSIR-NAL facilities, giving students first-hand exposure to cutting-edge research:</p>.<p><span class="bold">Flight simulator facility:</span> Students experienced the fundamentals of aircraft control and simulation-based engineering. </p>.<p><span class="bold">DRISHTI:</span> The visit showcased indigenous technologies developed for runway visibility. </p>.<p><span class="bold">Advanced composites division:</span> students observed the application of cutting-edge materials in aerospace structures and lightweight components. </p>