Extorted money, threatened to 'spread HIV/AIDS rumour': Bengaluru businessman files FIR against estranged wife

<p>Bengaluru: A Bengaluru-based businessman has accused his estranged wife of extorting money from him by threatening to spread false rumours that he was suffering from HIV/AIDS. </p><p>Based on a complaint filed by the 51-year-old man, Marathahalli police have booked 37-year-old Swathi B for cheating, criminal breach of trust, theft, extortion, forgery, defamation and criminal intimidation. An investigation is underway. </p><p>The businessman runs a CADD (Computer Aided Design and Drafting) training institute in Marathahalli. According to him, he met Swathi through a matrimonial platform in October 2021 and married her in February 2022. </p>.'FIR must when intimate images are shared without consent': Karnataka police chief.<p>However, he alleged that his wife later demanded Rs 50 lakh by threatening to destroy his reputation if he failed to meet her demands. The threats included spreading false allegations, including claims that he was suffering from AIDS and running a prostitution racket, he told the police. </p><p>The businessman further alleged that Swathi misrepresented her educational qualifications and employment status before marriage and induced him to spend substantial amounts on gold ornaments, accommodation, investments and the educational expenses of her son from a previous marriage. </p><p>He also accused her of stealing Rs 18 lakh in cash, foreign currency, gold and silver articles from his residence, taking away his car using duplicate keys, vandalising his office, forging his signature on a cheque and withdrawing Rs 83,000 from his bank account. </p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, the businessman alleged that Swathi had married thrice before tying the knot with him. "She often claimed that she knew judges, politicians and influential people and would boast that she could do anything against me if I opposed her," he alleged.</p>