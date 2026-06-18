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Extorted money, threatened to 'spread HIV/AIDS rumour': Bengaluru businessman files FIR against estranged wife

Marathahalli police have booked 37-year-old Swathi B for cheating, criminal breach of trust, theft, extortion, forgery, defamation and criminal intimidation.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 17:30 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 17:30 IST
Bengaluru newsextortionbengaluru crime

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