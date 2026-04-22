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'Extremely hot': Bengaluru woman books AC room for 1 day to beat the heat; video goes viral

In an attempt to beat the city's heat, Instagram user Priya Pal, shared an unusual way to enjoy her weekend indoors.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 07:36 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 07:36 IST
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