'Extremely hot': Bengaluru woman books AC room for 1 day to beat the heat; video goes viral

<p>A video of a Bengaluru resident, Priya Pal capturing herself checking into a hotel next to her house simply to escape <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>'s intense heat during summer, has ignited a debate online.</p><p>As temperatures in the city gradually rise in April, with the Bengaluru-City station recording maximum temperatures around 35°C–36°C and minimum temperatures around 23°C–24°C (according to IMD reports), the residents are seeking relief from the sweltering heat.</p><p>In an attempt to beat the city's heat, Instagram user Priya Pal, shared an unusual way to enjoy her weekend indoors. </p><p>The video opens with the overlaid text, "We booked a hotel next our house only for this in Bangalore," showing her checking into a nearby hotel with companion Mishka Pal to enjoy air conditioning for the day, concluding with a focus on the AC unit.</p>.Bengaluru sizzles as mercury soars 3 degrees Celsius above normal.<p>The video went viral, racking up more than 85,000 likes and over 400 comments while dividing the internet into a debate over her financial decision.</p><p>“So, you booked a hotel room with AC but cannot afford to buy a new AC? Why is that?” one comment read, alongside others that read “Buying or renting an AC would be much better. How many days will you stay in a hotel? Bad financial decision,” and “This is called an average mentality with no financial planning. Not sure why people are not ready to invest in basics. Now, AC is just a basic thing and not a luxury.” </p><p>Amid the backlash, Instagram user Ishita Khemaria defended the author in the comment section saying "obviously cannot just buy an AC as tenants."</p><p>"The owner should have provided one. If they buy, they need the owner’s permission to drill a hole for a split AC. If they shift, it’s just an extra expense of moving the AC. For a day, a hotel room is a better option,” she wrote.</p><p>Later, the author Priya Pal made a clarification in the comment section regarding her choice to rent a hotel.</p><p>“Relax. It was booked for just one day because, as mentioned in many comments, Saturday was extremely hot for us, and we started falling sick. We booked a cooler, but it is taking a day or two to get delivered. So, we booked a room instead of going to a fancy restaurant and having expensive coffee. Also, it’s a Sunday, so no office,” she wrote.</p>