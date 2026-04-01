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Eyes right: Beat summer ailments like conjunctivitis

Ophthalmologist Dr Sujatha S Kiran has observed a 30% rise in such cases over the past two months, especially among children and teenagers.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 20:48 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 20:48 IST
India NewsBengalurusummerHeateyes

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