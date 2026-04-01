<p class="bodytext">As temperatures soar, ophthalmologists in Bengaluru are reporting a rise in eye ailments. Last week, the mercury hit 35°C in the city.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Dr Naren Shetty, head of the department of cataract and refractive services at a private hospital, says cases of allergic conjunctivitis in March surged by 30-40% compared to January. There has also been a 20-25% increase in dry eye syndrome, along with a 10-15% uptick in cases of photokeratitis, which is characterised by light sensitivity and a ‘sandy’ sensation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ophthalmologist Dr Sujatha S Kiran has observed a 30% rise in such cases over the past two months, especially among children and teenagers. “We are also seeing severe irritation among contact lens users,” she adds.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">What to do</p>.<p class="bodytext">Dr Shetty cautions against using dark sunglasses without proper UV protection, adding that up to 20% of cataract cases are linked to prolonged UV exposure. “Opt for sunglasses with certified UV400 protection,” he says. He adds that air conditioning can reduce humidity and worsen eye dryness. His advice: blink consciously, stay hydrated, and use a cold compress to relieve irritation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Dr Sujatha highlights the 20-20-20 rule. “Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look 20 feet away to relax your eye muscles,” she explains. She also recommends a 5-10 minute break after every one to two hours of continuous screen use.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ophthalmologist Dr Srinivas H V cautions against rubbing the eyes during irritation. “You may use over-the-counter lubricating drops. However, do not use antibiotics or steroids without a doctor’s prescription,” he warns.</p>