Facelift planned for Yemalur-ORR Junction; Bengaluru East Corporation reviews roadworks

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru East City Corporation on Thursday reviewed various roadworks in the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency, which had faced intense criticism last year over crumbling infrastructure.</p>.<p>Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh, along with engineers, inspected multiple sites to expedite the ongoing works.</p>.<p>Among the projects reviewed was the development of the Yemalur Junction stretch from Doddanekundi Main Road to Outer Ring Road Junction, covering 1.8 km. De-silting and milling works are currently underway.</p>.Bengaluru: White-topping in Yelahanka to be completed by end of March.<p>The team also inspected the white-topping works in Doddanekundi village, which are 50% complete, as well as the Gopalan School–Goshala Road stretch.</p>.<p>The commissioner reviewed the progress of the underpass work near Hope Farm Junction and directed officials to coordinate with the Forest Department to secure the necessary approvals at the earliest. He also instructed engineers to commence work near Big Bazaar and Hoodi Circle without delay.</p>.<p>During the inspection at Garudacharpalya Main Road, officials noticed encroachments on the footpath. They were instructed to clear them immediately to ensure safe and obstruction-free pedestrian movement.</p>