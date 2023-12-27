Factory worker kills ‘bossy’ colleague in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old man was arrested a week after allegedly hacking his “bossy” colleague to death in Begur, Bengaluru.
The suspect, Dilkush, is a Varanasi native who has been living in Bengaluru for the past three months. He worked as a fabricator at a factory in Devarachikkanahalli, within the jurisdiction of the Begur police station.
The victim, Gulfam, also known as Gullu, was his senior colleague, and both of them shared a small room near their workplace.
Police investigations revealed that on the night of December 17, Dilkush used a large stone to bludgeon Gulfam’s head while he was asleep. He then bundled Gulfam’s body in a gunny bag and disposed of it on the bank of a stormwater drain near their workplace.
Gulfam’s cousin grew suspicious when he didn’t receive any responses to his phone calls and checked at Gulfam’s workplace. Upon learning that Gulfam had been missing for three days, he filed a missing person’s report at the Begur police station.
When the police visited Gulfam’s workplace, they detected a foul smell emanating from the drain adjacent to the factory. They followed the odour and discovered Gulfam’s body. Swiftly, they interrogated other workers and learned that Gulfam’s colleague and roommate, Dilkush, was also missing. The police used technical leads, including tower dump data and CCTV footage, to trace Dilkush to Yelahanka.
A police officer involved in the investigation emphasized that the suspect had been unhappy with Gulfam’s “bossy behaviour.”
“Gulfam was very demanding at work, which didn’t sit well with Dilkush. As his senior, Gulfam always shouted at Dilkush. So, Dilkush decided to take revenge and kill him,” the officer said.
Gulfam hailed from the Murshidabad village, Bareilly district, Uttar Pradesh, and worked in Bengaluru for more than two years, according to police.