Factory worker kills ‘bossy’ colleague in Bengaluru

When the police visited Gulfam’s workplace, they detected a foul smell emanating from the drain adjacent to the factory. They followed the odour and discovered Gulfam’s body. Swiftly, they interrogated other workers and learned that Gulfam’s colleague and roommate, Dilkush, was also missing. The police used technical leads, including tower dump data and CCTV footage, to trace Dilkush to Yelahanka.