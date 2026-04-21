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Failed marriage proposal triggers abuse, threats; FIR filed in Bengaluru

A senior police officer said a 45-year-old woman, a resident of Indiranagar 2nd Stage, approached the local police.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 21:56 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 21:56 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsFIRProposal

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