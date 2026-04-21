<p>Bengaluru: A fallout over a failed marriage proposal between two families escalated into alleged online abuse and criminal intimidation, prompting police to register an FIR against two men.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said a 45-year-old woman, a resident of Indiranagar 2nd Stage, approached the local police, alleging that two of her male relatives posted abusive and derogatory messages against her on a WhatsApp group named ‘D K Boss’, reportedly created by members of both families.</p>.<p>The messages allegedly contained insults and were intended to defame her.</p>.Suspected thief files assault complaint; Bengaluru police register FIR.<p>She alleged that on April 14, the accused threatened to kill her husband, carry out an acid attack on her, sexually assault her, and burn her alive. The complainant also accused the duo of spreading false information that she was suffering from cancer, causing damage to her reputation and mental distress to her family.</p>.<p>During investigations, police found that both families knew each other and had created WhatsApp groups to stay connected. Tensions escalated after a marriage proposal between the two sides did not materialise, following which members from both sides allegedly exchanged abusive messages in the group.</p>.<p>The accused, who are natives of Raichur, were questioned as part of the investigation, police said.</p>