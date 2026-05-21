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Fake buyers vanish with Rs 3 cr gold haul in Bengaluru; one arrested

The ornaments were then handed over to a staff member, Chandrashekhar, who was seated inside a cabin.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 21:38 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 21:38 IST
India NewsBengaluruGoldtheft

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