<p>Bengaluru: A gang of three allegedly escaped with 1.85 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 3 crore after posing as wholesale buyers and luring a jewellery shop manager in Malleswaram.</p>.<p>Police arrested prime accused, Paresh Soni, soon after the incident came to light. A team has been sent to Mumbai to nab two of his associates and recover the stolen jewellery.</p>.<p>Complainant Mahendra Kumar Jain, manager of Mehta Gold Pvt Ltd in Nagarathpet, said the accused contacted him on May 16 claiming they were from Mahi Enterprises.</p>.<p>Soni told Mahendra that the company was interested in purchasing gold jewellery in bulk and wanted to select designs.</p>.<p>Trusting him, Mahendra carried around 3 kg of gold ornaments on a bike to an office on Sampige Road in Malleswaram. There, he noticed a board bearing the name ‘Lotus Jewellery’ and went inside.</p>.<p>After examining the ornaments, Soni selected around 1.85 kg of jewellery and said he wanted to photograph the designs and prepare an inventory.</p>.Jewellery shop employee arrested for fleeing with gold chains worth Rs 33.5 lakh in Bengaluru.<p>The ornaments were then handed over to a staff member, Chandrashekhar, who was seated inside a cabin.</p>.<p>However, Chandrashekhar disappeared with the jewellery on the pretext of taking photographs and preparing the inventory.</p>.<p>After some time, Mahendra checked on Soni and another staff member, Shyam, only to find that both had fled from the office.</p>.<p>Realising that the accused had stolen the jewellery, Mahendra rushed to the Malleswaram police station and filed a complaint, police said.</p>.<p>Based on CCTV footage and other technical evidence, Malleswaram police detained Soni for questioning. Efforts are on to trace the other accused, a police officer said.</p>