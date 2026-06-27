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Fake documents used to register three sites across Bengaluru; FIR filed

The accused have been identified as Manjamma, V Ramesh, and V Narayanaswamy, all residents of KR Puram.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 23:05 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 23:05 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsFIR

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