Fake documents used to register three sites across Bengaluru; FIR filed

<p>Bengaluru: The Mahadevapura police have registered a case against three persons, including a woman, for allegedly creating and using forged property documents to fraudulently register three sites in Bhattarahalli village at the Mahadevapura sub-registrar’s office.</p>.<p>The accused have been identified as Manjamma, V Ramesh, and V Narayanaswamy, all residents of KR Puram.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the case was registered based on a complaint filed by the sub-registrar, Mahadevapura, following a report from the District Registrar, Shivajinagar.</p>.<p>According to the complaint, the accused executed and registered three sale deeds on April 18, 2024, pertaining to sites carved out of Survey No 57/2, Khata No 81, in Bhattarahalli village.</p>.<p>During subsequent verification, the Assistant Revenue Officer of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) found that the khata documents submitted at the time of registration were not genuine and had not been issued by the competent authority.</p>.<p>Based on the report and verification of official records, authorities concluded that forged documents had been produced before the then sub-registrar to secure registration of sale deeds of private land.</p>.<p>One Yatish Kumar had also lodged a complaint with GBA authorities regarding the alleged fraud.</p>.<p>Following the findings, the sub-registrar lodged a complaint seeking legal action against the accused, who have been booked under charges of cheating and dishonestly, inducing delivery of property, forgery of documents or electronic records, as well as Sections 82 and 83 of the Registration Act, 1908.</p>.<p>The accused are yet to be traced for further investigation, the officer said.</p>