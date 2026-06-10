Fake Insta profile portrays woman as escort; case booked

<p>Bengaluru: A 33-year-old woman was allegedly harassed online through a fake media account, following which police have booked a case.</p>.<p>On June 3, the complainant, a resident of Jalahalli, found a fake Instagram profile bearing her name along with a derogatory Kannada word.</p>.<p>She alleged that miscreants used her photographs, added her brother’s and husband’s phone numbers, portraying her as an escort. This caused distress and harassment, the FIR said.</p>.<p>Seeking action against those responsible, the woman urged police to take down the fake account. </p>.<p>Police registered a case on June 4 under Section 66C of the Information Technology Act for identity theft. Further investigation is underway.</p>