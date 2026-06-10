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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Fake Insta profile portrays woman as escort; case booked

On June 3, the complainant, a resident of Jalahalli, found a fake Instagram profile bearing her name along with a derogatory Kannada word.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 03:00 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 03:00 IST
BengaluruCrime

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