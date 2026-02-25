<p>Cybercrime police have busted a fake investment racket operating from Jayanagar 9th Block and arrested two alleged masterminds, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The accused were running the scam through a call centre and targeting citizens with promises of stock market profits.</p>.<p>Kumawat Yogesh Amararam from Surat and Imran from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi were allegedly operating from a call centre at Multiwave Business Solutions Private Limited in Jayanagar.</p>.<p>Based on specific inputs, investigators raided the premises and busted the scam, officials said.</p>.Bengaluru North Corporation designates 70 feeding spots for street dogs.<p>The Central Cybercrime police station received complaints that the call centre was contacting citizens and promising profits for investing in the stock market. Customer care executives were persuading citizens to route investments through them.</p>.<p>Police found an elaborate set up at the call centre.</p>.<p>“The suspects had hired 15 out-of-state executives who worked from the call centre and contacted members of the public, convincing them that they would earn profits if they invested in the stock market,” the Cyber Command Centre of the Karnataka police said.</p>.<p>“Believing this, the public responded positively. The suspects provided a bank account and, under the pretext of investment, got money transferred online. After receiving the money, they would switch off their mobile phones.”</p>.<p>Investigators traced the location of a call received by one of the victims to BTM Layout. They identified the IMEI number and found the Gmail ID linked to it. They found that the Gmail ID belonged to Amararam. Based on the mobile location, he was tracked down and found operating the call centre in Jayanagar.</p>.<p>“The investigation has revealed that the suspects obtained stock market client data through Google, procured bank accounts from other states, and acquired SIM cards in the names of other people. Further, the money cheated from the public was transferred to several fake or mule bank accounts and then withdrawn through ATMs by their associates. The withdrawn money was shared among themselves,” the Cyber Command Centre said.</p>.<p>Investigators seized 31 mobile phones, 13 laptops, 16 SIM cards, letterhead of MS Multiwave Business Solutions Private Limited, and sheets containing names and mobile numbers of victims.</p>.<p>The operation was overseen by Pronab Mohanty, DGP, Cyber Command.</p>