Fake IRCTC app drains Bengaluru teacher’s credit card of Rs 3.37 lakh

<p>Bengaluru: An attempt by a resident of northeast <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a> to secure a Rs 15,370 refund for a failed railway booking ended with him losing Rs 3.37 lakh to cyber fraud, officials said.</p>.<p>Randeep S, a teacher from Yelahanka, had visited the IRCTC website to book a ticket from Delhi to Bengaluru. While the booking failed, Rs 15,370 was debited from his credit card.</p>.<p>Soon after he raised a refund request, 40-year-old Randeep received a call from an unknown number. The caller told him that an app would be shared on WhatsApp and that he had to download it to process the refund.</p>.<p>Randeep downloaded the app and entered his credit card details, believing it to be genuine as its interface resembled the official IRCTC app, the FIR stated.</p>.<p>After entering the details, he began receiving multiple OTPs and Rs 3.37 lakh was debited from his credit card. Realising he had been cheated, he approached the police.</p>.Wanted free Netflix, lost Rs 1 lakh: Bengaluru store manager falls victim to cyber scam.<p>"The public should be careful, especially while searching for ticket booking platforms on Google. Always check the website address and only proceed after ensuring that it is legitimate. It is also important to only download official ticketing apps from the Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS,” a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>Avoid unknown apps. Do not download apps shared by unknown persons or links. Ignore calls claiming to process IRCTC refunds over the phone.</p>.<p>Use only official websites and apps downloaded from authorised app stores.</p>