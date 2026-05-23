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Fake IRCTC app drains Bengaluru teacher’s credit card of Rs 3.37 lakh

Randeep downloaded the app and entered his credit card details, believing it to be genuine as its interface resembled the official IRCTC app.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 20:47 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 20:47 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimeFraudIRCTC

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