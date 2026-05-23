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Fake jewellery pledged for gold loans; four booked in Rs 16 lakh fraud in Bengaluru

Police identified the accused as Ravi Kumar S, Mohan Reddy, H N Keshav and Mahadesh V, all residents of Ramakrishna Street in Varthur.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 20:34 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 20:34 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaCrime

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