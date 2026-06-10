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Fake ticket or routine procedure? Viral video claims BMTC conductor misused UPI ticket system under Shakti scheme

In the clip, multiple 'tickets' are seen being generated, but they do not appear to be handed over to any passenger.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 09:00 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaBMTCTrending

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