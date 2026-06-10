Fake ticket or routine procedure? Viral video claims BMTC conductor misused UPI ticket system under Shakti scheme

I observed this suspicious behaviour of generating random tickets by conductor today… @BMTC_BENGALURU should take close look into this matter, this happen near near Kamakya at 10.01am. It happens in almost all buses. This is 410FG.If the bus skipped dedicated starting point.1/2 pic.twitter.com/Jl0BP4jCd6
From Nagarabhavi to Kattriguppe under Shakti scheme 5 tickets are generated. Which means 18*5 = Rs.90 worth value (not sure excat any, but approx close value), similarly frm different stops tickets were generated b4 capturing & bus was empty.After observing this I had to record pic.twitter.com/M601sVOvXe