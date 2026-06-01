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Fallen tree cleared, debris lingers; Bengaluru couple still struggle a month on

When DH contacted the forest cell officials, they assured to clear the debris on Monday.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 22:39 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 22:39 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsdebris

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