Fallen tree cleared, debris lingers; Bengaluru couple still struggle a month on

<p>Bengaluru: An elderly couple continue to grapple with the aftermath of a tree fall over their house in Nandidurg Extension nearly a month ago, with logs and branches still lying on the road.</p>.<p>The tree fell on the Menacherys’ residence on 7th Cross Road in Nandidurg Extension last month, trapping the senior citizens inside for a day. With the fallen tree blocking the front door and the gate, the couple paid Rs 10,000 to clear a passage.</p>.Evening rain blocks roads, knocks down trees across Bengaluru.<p>After repeated requests, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) removed the fallen tree deploying a crane. Even as officials from the forest cell sawed off the trunk, they left behind several smaller logs and branches on the road.</p>.<p>Residents said the debris continue to block the footpath and the carriageway.</p>.<p>Menachery, still living in the affected house, said she had been contacting the forest cell almost every day. "Each time I call them, they assure me that the debris will be cleared the next day. But nothing has happened,” she said.</p>.Thunderstorms make Bengaluru less green, claim 949 trees in a month.<p>When <span class="italic">DH</span> contacted the forest cell officials, they assured to clear the debris on Monday.</p>