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Falling ovarian reserve raises infertility fears in Bengaluru

The figure was as high as 50% at a few establishments. Around 20% of women in the same age group also had AMH levels below 1 ng/ml.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 23:18 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 23:18 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsinfertility

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