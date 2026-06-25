Falling ovarian reserve raises infertility fears in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Doctors across Bengaluru are observing a worrisome trend: the ovarian reserve of young women is declining significantly.</p>.<p>Ovarian reserve is the total number of healthy eggs remaining in a woman's ovaries and is one of the most important indicators of reproductive potential.</p>.<p>After <em>DH</em> spoke to eight private hospitals and fertility clinics and as deduced from <em>DH</em>'s survey, on an average, close to 30% of women aged between 28 and 35 who were undergoing fertility evaluation at these hospitals and clinics in Bengaluru had Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) levels below 2 ng/ml, indicating a reduced ovarian reserve.</p>.Rising male infertility signals a hidden reproductive health crisis.<p>The figure was as high as 50% at a few establishments. Around 20% of women in the same age group also had AMH levels below 1 ng/ml.</p>.<p>For those below 30 years, an AMH level of 2.5 ng/ml and above is considered normal.</p>.<p>In women, AMH is produced in the ovaries and its level corresponds to the number of eggs in the ovarian reserve. Lower AMH levels mean fewer eggs and a lower ovarian reserve.</p>.<p>While government facilities do not offer AMH tests since they don't offer IVF treatment, doctors at government hospitals said they have also been hearing of such cases and this could be because of poor lifestyle choices and exposure to radiation. </p>.<p>"We have heard about such cases and it is worrisome. However, we cannot attribute it to one single cause, it's a combination of lifestyle factors. Even excess use of mobile phones and exposure to radiation may have an impact," Dr C Savitha, Medical Superintendent of government-run Vani Vilas Hospital, Bengaluru, told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p><strong>Ovarian reserve declines with age</strong></p>.<p>The ovarian reserve typically declines with age and genetics also plays a major role as some women are born with fewer eggs.</p>.<p>In a few cases, medical conditions like endometriosis, autoimmune disorders, surgeries for ovarian cysts, chemotherapy and radiation therapy have also impacted the ovarian reserve. </p><p>However, the decline in ovarian reserve among young women belonging to the reproductive age raises concerns, doctors said.</p>.<p>While there is no single particular cause for declining ovarian reserve, doctors said that the research points out that a combination of factors like genetic susceptibility, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, and exposure to microplastic, pesticides, harmful radiation or heavy metals might have had an impact. </p>.Infertility may cause early menopause: Study.<p>"Lifestyle matters. Smoking has been linked strongly with quicker egg loss. Chronic stress, poor sleep, obesity and certain environmental exposures might affect reproductive health in an indirect way, even if the exact level of impact is different for each person," said Dr Apurva Satish Amarnath, Fertility Specialist at a well-known fertility center in Kammanahalli.</p>.<p>However, even women with lower ovarian reserve can conceive and doctors advise early assessment to prevent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/infertility">infertility</a>.</p>.<p>"In order to manage this condition effectively, one should take appropriate steps at the right time. Visiting a fertility specialist for a full assessment is one such step to determine the egg count using blood tests and pelvic ultrasounds," said Dr Anupama Ashok, Fertility Expert at a well-known hospital in Hebbal.</p>.<p><strong>Plan pregnancy at younger age</strong> </p>.<p>For women with lower ovarian reserve, doctors suggest planning pregnancy at a younger age.</p>.<p>"A 30-year-old woman with a low AMH generally has a better chance of conception than a 40-year-old woman with a normal AMH. Low ovarian reserve should prompt timely planning and evaluation, not fear," said Dr Nayana D H, Consultant – IVF, at a well-known hospital in Whitefield.</p>.<p>If possible, women planning pregnancy at a later stage should opt for egg freezing, doctors advised.</p>.<p>"Women should try to conceive early. If that is not possible or is not planned, women can monitor their ovarian reserve and can go ahead with fertility preservation like egg freezing," said Dr Arunima Haldar, Consultant - IVF & Reproductive Medicine, at a hospital in Whitefield.</p>