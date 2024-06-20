False news case in Noida: Bengaluru police serves notice to social media influencer Ajeet Bharti

Bengaluru: A Noida-based YouTuber was on Thursday issued a notice here by the Karnataka Police to join its probe over a video he shot with reference of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in it.

"The video, titled 'Rahul trying Hard To Fuel Fire, Naseer Wants Modi in Skull Cap' allegedly intends to create feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will between communities," the police notice issued to YouTuber Ajeet Bharti reads.