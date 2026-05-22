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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Families ditch foreign vacations after PM Modi’s austerity appeal

The austerity push has dealt a fresh blow to travel agencies already struggling with flight disruptions and soaring airfares since the West Asia crisis broke out three months ago.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 22:46 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 22:46 IST
India NewsBengaluruNarendra Modi

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