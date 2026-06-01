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Family Court’s jurisdiction can’t be extended to suit involving challenge to family ancestry: Karnataka HC

The petitioner woman and her children contended that the family court lacks jurisdiction to try a suit pertaining to property dispute.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 15:12 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 15:12 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaKarnataka High Court

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