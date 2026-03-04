<p>Palamaneru (Andhra Pradesh): Five members of a family from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> died on the spot after the car in which they were travelling to Tirupati rammed into a stationary truck in Chittoor district on Wednesday, a police official said.</p>.<p>The deceased included three women, and the accident occurred on the four-lane highway near Palamaneru at around 8.45 am on Wednesday, police said.</p>.<p>"Five members of a family travelling from Bengaluru to Tirupati were killed on the spot when their car rammed into a stationary truck near Palamaneru," the official told PTI.</p>.Bengaluru: After fatal accident, 7-yr-old becomes lifesaver for four.<p>According to police, the accident is suspected to have occurred due to overspeeding and the driver possibly feeling sleepy.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased have been informed and are on their way to the accident site, the official added. </p>