Family planning onus still rests entirely on women: NFHS data

<p>Benglauru: The dependency on family planning continues to rest almost entirely on women, with 56.9 per cent of women undergoing female sterilisation, compared to 0 per cent of men undergoing male sterilisation, according to the National Family Health Survey-6 released on May 29. </p>.<p>Doctors and public health experts noted that cultural beliefs and standard practices have made women the default choice. </p>.<p>Female sterilisation is higher among rural women compared to their urban counterparts. About 62.8 per cent of rural women aged 15-49 years have undergone female sterilisation, compared to 49.1 per cent of urban women. Compared to NFHS-5, female sterilisation has declined by 0.5 percentage points. </p>.<p>The permanent contraceptive procedure for men is vasectomy. A vasectomy is a minor outpatient surgical procedure for permanent male contraception. It involves cutting and sealing the vas deferens tubes to prevent sperm from mixing with semen during ejaculation. </p>.<p>Explaining the resistance to vasectomy, Dr Giriraja Velayutham, Consultant - Urology and Renal Transplant, said, “The misconceptions about vasectomy are that it causes impotence, reduces sexual performance and is a major procedure. In reality, modern no-scalpel vasectomy is a minor procedure that takes less than 30 minutes, and men continue to function normally. In most cases, though not guaranteed, it is a reversible procedure.” </p>.<p>Adding from her clinical experience, Dr Meghana Reddy Jetty, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics, Gynecology, Laparoscopy and Aesthetic Gynecology, said, “In some cases, couples already assume that the woman will undergo sterilisation, which can limit discussions about male options. Healthcare providers are increasingly working to raise awareness about vasectomy and its benefits, particularly its safety, simplicity, and shorter recovery time.” </p>.<p>Compared to vasectomies, female sterilisation is a more complicated procedure and carries a higher risk of complications such as infection and bleeding. </p>.<p>Dr Jetty added, “For most men, they can go back home the same day. They commonly resume low-intensity activities within 48 hours. A woman’s sterilisation is slightly more invasive since it requires access to the fallopian tubes, which lie in the abdominal cavity. The recovery period can take up to two weeks and may involve complications such as infection, bleeding, pain, anaesthesia-related problems and occasional organ damage.” </p>.<p>Dr Sylvia Karpagam, a public health expert, said, “In many instances, women themselves stop their husbands from getting vasectomies because they think it would prevent them from working. There is a need for awareness and sex education so people can understand the procedure and make informed choices.” </p>.<p><strong>‘Contraceptives use decline’</strong></p>.<p>The use of any form of contraception has declined from 68.7 per cent to 64.8 per cent. About 68.2 per cent of the rural population and 60.3 per cent of the urban population reported using some form of contraception. </p>