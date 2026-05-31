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Family planning onus still rests entirely on women: NFHS data

Doctors and public health experts noted that cultural beliefs and standard practices have made women the default choice.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 22:50 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 22:50 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka Newsfertility

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