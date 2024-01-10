Fancy number auction at KR Puram RTO on January 18 

Bengaluru: The Transport Department will allot vehicle owners fancy registration numbers in the KA53/MM series through a public auction at the KR Puram RTO on January 18.
Owners of non-commercial light motor vehicles can bid for a range of fancy numbers, including 1, 123, 1234, 111, 1111, 100, 1000, 222, 2222, 333, 3333, 444, 4444, 555, 5555, 666, 6666, 777, 786, 7777, 888, 8888, 999, 9000, 9009, 9090 and 9999.
To register, they have to pay a non-refundable deposit of Rs 75,000, which will be adjusted if their bid is successful. If the bid amount is higher, the difference has to be paid within 90 days, a release said.