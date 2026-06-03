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Fandom and fame at K-pop event in Bengaluru

Part fan convention, part talent hunt, the event blended the energy of the burgeoning K-pop fandom in the city with the possibility of future fame.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 00:15 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 00:15 IST
BengaluruMetrolifeKpop

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