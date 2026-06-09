Farmer attempts suicide near Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha over delay in compensation; detained

<p>Bengaluru: High drama unfolded near the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=vidhana%20soudha"> Vidhana Soudha</a> on Tuesday when a sandalwood farmer from Chikkamagaluru allegedly attempted suicide by climbing a tree and tying a shawl around his neck, demanding the release of long-pending compensation. </p><p>TN Vishu Kumar, a sandalwood grower from Haliyur village in Tarikere taluk, was rescued before he could harm himself. The incident comes months after Kumar drew attention to his grievance by cutting branches of a sandalwood tree on the Vidhana Soudha premises in February. </p><p>At 1.30 pm on Tuesday, Kumar walked to the Devaraj Urs statue and climbed the tree. He threatened to hang himself, but police detained him and took him to the Vidhana Soudha police station. </p>.Congress govt 'suppressed' farmer suicide numbers in Karnataka: H D Kumaraswamy.<p>Kumar has been seeking compensation for about 1.5 acres of land acquired in 2016 for the construction of National Highway 206. While the Karnataka Forest Department had reportedly carried out a valuation of sandalwood trees and submitted the assessment to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the compensation amount is yet to be released. </p><p>Vishu Kumar alleged that discrepancies in the valuation process and delays in disbursement of compensation by the authorities have left him running from pillar to post for several years. Frustrated by the delay, he staged the protest near Vidhana Soudha and attempted to end his life.</p>