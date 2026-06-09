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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Farmer attempts suicide near Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha over delay in compensation; detained

The incident comes months after he drew attention to his grievance by cutting branches of a sandalwood tree on the Vidhana Soudha premises.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 12:33 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 12:33 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnatakaVidhana SoudhaFarmer suicides

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