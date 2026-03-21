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Farmer dies after speeding car rams his bike in Bengaluru

The accident occurred at 8 am after the driver of a Maruti Suzuki Swift lost control due to overspeeding.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 02:59 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 02:59 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsDevanahallioverspeeding

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