<p>Bengaluru: A 43-year-old farmer was killed on the spot after a speeding car crashed into his bike near Bettakote village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devanahalli">Devanahalli</a> taluk on Friday morning. </p><p>The deceased, Venkategowda, was a resident of Bettakote. The accident occurred at 8 am after the driver of a Maruti Suzuki Swift lost control due to overspeeding.</p>.<p>Police stated that the car first rammed into a road divider. Due to the high velocity, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then veered off and crashed into Venkategowda’s motorcycle from behind. The impact was so severe that the victim sustained fatal head injuries and died instantly.</p>.Watch | Car rams police constable, speeds off with him clinging to bonnet on Bengaluru-Hosur highway.<p>The Channarayapatna traffic police arrived at the scene shortly after the mishap and shifted the body for post-mortem. The car involved in the accident was severely damaged.</p>.<p>“The driver also sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. We are yet to record his statement to determine the exact cause of the crash, though preliminary investigations suggest overspeeding and reckless driving,” a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>The Channarayapatna police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence and rash driving. Further investigation is underway.</p>