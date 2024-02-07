Farmers' forum wants BDA to withdraw Peripheral Ring Road tenders

Bengaluru: A group representing farmers, whose land has been notified for the 74-kilometre Peripheral Ring Road project, has urged the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to withdraw the tenders for the project.
It said the authority did not clarify the compensation structure for land losers in the tenders and has vowed to hold a protest on Friday, if the BDA goes ahead with the tenders without offering compensation according to the 2013 Act.
Mavallipura Srinivas, president of the PRR Raitha Hagu Niveshanadara Sangha, accused the BDA at a press conference on Tuesday of sticking to the colonial-era compensation laws, while the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Karnataka Housing Board and Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) are following the 2013 Act while compensating land losers.
The BDA plans to acquire 2,560 acres for the road project envisioned as a semicircle around Bengaluru. The authority has notified 1,810 acres in 2007, and a further 750 acres in 2021.
Floated on January 25, the tenders ask successful bidders to fund both land acquisition and the civil works, which together is estimated at Rs 27,000 crore.
"The government has an obligation to protect the interest of farmers,” the forum said, vowing that they will not allow it to “displace the farmers in the name of building a business corridor that will in no way help the land losers”.
"If the BDA cannot compensate fairly, it should give a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the farmers whose lands are notified,” the forum further added.