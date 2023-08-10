Bengaluru: Farmers, students felicitated at state-level programme

Two hundred students and one hundred farmers were felicitated in a state-level programme held in the city on Wednesday.

'Namma Ooru, Namma Parisara' programme organised by the Karnataka Rythara Jagruthi Vedike saw 100 farmers from Mandya, Kolar, and Chikballapur, 50 of whom received spray guns while the rest received seed kits at the Kondajji Basappa Auditorium on Ambedkar Veedhi.