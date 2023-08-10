Home
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Farmers, students felicitated at state-level programme

The programme was attended by former minister P G R Sindhia and C Narayanaswamy, State Marketing Manager, IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative), among others.
Last Updated 09 August 2023, 22:50 IST

Two hundred students and one hundred farmers were felicitated in a state-level programme held in the city on Wednesday. 

'Namma Ooru, Namma Parisara' programme organised by the Karnataka Rythara Jagruthi Vedike saw 100 farmers from Mandya, Kolar, and Chikballapur, 50 of whom received spray guns while the rest received seed kits at the Kondajji Basappa Auditorium on Ambedkar Veedhi. 

Besides this, each of the 200 students who had scored over 90% in their SSLC or PUC examinations was awarded the 'Vidya Deepa' award with a sapling, certificate and a shield. 

The programme was attended by former minister P G R Sindhia and C Narayanaswamy, State Marketing Manager, IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative), among others. 

(Published 09 August 2023, 22:50 IST)
Bengaluru

