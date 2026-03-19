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Father-son duo held for Rs 80-lakh computer shop theft in Bengaluru; wore burqas to conceal identity

Police recovered 444 RAM units, 279 laptop SSDs, and Rs 2.29 lakh in cash from the accused, together estimated at Rs 80 lakh.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 22:51 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 22:51 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsrobbery

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