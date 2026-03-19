<p>Bengaluru: Govindapura police have arrested a father-son duo for allegedly committing theft at a computer shop in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hbr-layout">HBR Layout</a>.</p>.<p>The accused, 21-year-old Hemanth M and his 45-year-old father Manjunath, wore burqas during the theft to conceal their identity and avoid detection on CCTV cameras, police said.</p>.<p>Police recovered 444 RAM units, 279 laptop SSDs, and Rs 2.29 lakh in cash from the accused, together estimated at Rs 80 lakh.</p>.<p>Hemanth is a laptop technician, while Manjunath runs a provision store. Both are residents of Nagawara.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the accused were nabbed within two days of the theft being reported.</p>.Man held for attempt to murder after deliberately ramming car into 2-wheeler in Mangaluru.<p>Hemanth had worked at the shop for about six months and was familiar with the inventory. Following a dispute with the owner over salary, he quit and allegedly planned the theft.</p>.<p>On March 13, the duo broke open the shop shutter and took away high-value components, including RAM and SSD storage devices.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint, Govindapura police traced the accused using CCTV footage and local leads.</p>.<p>During interrogation, Manjunath confessed that he had helped his son obtain a duplicate key for the shop and provided assistance during the escape, police added.</p>