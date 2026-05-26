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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru West City Corporation issues helpline numbers to report faulty, non-functional streetlights

The move is aimed at streamlining streetlight maintenance services and improving response time across areas under the corporation’s jurisdiction.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 22:40 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 22:40 IST
India NewsBengaluruStreetlights

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