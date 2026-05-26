Bengaluru West City Corporation issues helpline numbers to report faulty, non-functional streetlights

<p>Bengaluru: With several neighbourhoods in West <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a> raising concerns over dark stretches and poorly lit roads, the Bengaluru West City Corporation has issued dedicated helpline numbers for residents to report faulty or non-functional streetlights directly to civic officials.</p>.<p>In a press release issued on Monday, the corporation said the helplines have been assigned constituency-wise to make it easier for residents to reach designated officials and register complaints without delay.</p>.LED lamps to replace conventional streetlights in North Bengaluru.<p>The move is aimed at streamlining streetlight maintenance services and improving response time across areas under the corporation’s jurisdiction. Officials said complaints related to damaged, faulty or non-functional streetlights can be reported through the dedicated numbers.</p>.<p>Residents have often pointed out that poorly lit roads and dark stretches pose safety risks, especially during night hours. Pedestrians, motorists and women commuters are among those affected when streetlights remain unattended for long periods.</p>.<p>The corporation said the dedicated numbers will help ensure that complaints are routed to the officials concerned, allowing quicker follow-up and better coordination on the ground.</p>