Female foeticide: Owner of firm that supplied ultrasound machines among 2 arrested in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the female foeticide case busted in 2023, arrested two people, including Laxman Gowda, the owner of Avishkar Brothers Biomedical Private Limited in Mangaluru, which illegally sold and supplied ultrasound machines. The second suspect is Siddesh.
Well-placed sources said that the company in question was licensed to sell, repurchase and repair ultrasound machines and was legally bound to inform the authorities about each machine they sold.
“However, during the probe, it was found that the owner and the other accused sold three machines illegally,” an official said.
Sources said that the scanning machines Gowda sold were used by some doctors and others to identify the gender of the foetus and then abort it.
The racket was initially busted in October 2023 by Bengaluru’s Baiyappanahalli police, which then led them to a jaggery unit in Mandya that was a front for a scanning centre.
Dr Chandan Ballal, who was one of the arrested, had performed an estimated 900 illegal abortions in three years before getting caught, police had said.
In November, the state government handed over the probe to the CID.
More than 11 people, including doctors, nurses and lab technicians, were arrested in the case that prompted a state-wide inspection by the Health and Family Welfare Department.
(Published 22 February 2024, 22:59 IST)